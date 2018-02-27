Department confirms set-top boxes will not be encrypted

The Department of Communications has confirmed that state-sponsored set-top boxes will not be encrypted.

This is despite a long-standing ANC policy position that supports encryption.

"The current government policy is nonencryption. Thus far, 1.5-million set-top boxes have been ordered and approximately 850,000 were delivered," said Ireen Magwai, who speaks on behalf of Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for television sets that do not have digital capabilities. Conditional access and encryption is crucial for pay-TV broadcasters, as it allows them to control who has access to their content.