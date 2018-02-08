National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has instituted proceedings to remove the chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), after he was convicted of fraud in January.

Mbete made the announcement on Thursday morning through Parliament’s public communication mechanism‚ commonly known as the ATC‚ or announcements‚ tablings and committee reports.

In her correspondence‚ Mbete instructed the portfolio committee on communications to commence with proceedings to oust Rubben Mohlaloga‚ a former ANC MP‚ as chairperson of the communications regulator.

Mohlaloga was convicted of fraud and money laundering after he was charged with defrauding the Land Bank to the tune of R6m while he served as the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture, several years ago.

Mbete acted on the matter following a letter from Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane‚ in which she alerted Parliament to Mohlaloga’s conviction and requested that he be removed from his position.

Mohlaloga was found to have conspired with former land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and three other accomplices to transfer the money to Masepula Dinga Attorneys’ trust account from the bank.

Sentencing is set for March.