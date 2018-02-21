SABC on the brink as it misses two corporate plan deadlines

The SABC runs the risk of sinking into deeper financial trouble after it missed the deadline to submit its corporate plan.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told MPs on Tuesday that the SABC had missed two deadlines to submit its corporate plan.

A corporate plan generally details a company’s goals, objectives and desired outcomes. This guides its strategic objectives.

The SABC is facing its worst financial crisis to date and is still waiting on a R3bn government bail-out.

Kubayi-Ngubane, who was briefing MPs on the SABC’s memorandum of incorporation, said that other entities under her watch were processing the final drafts of their corporate plans while the public broadcaster had not yet submitted its first draft. The minister said she would not be able to sign off on the SABC’s memorandum of incorporation until the board finalised the corporate plan.

"We had asked the SABC to submit a corporate plan [but] by last year they had not complied.

"I met with them … in January [and] we gave the second deadline [but] they missed the deadline. We are arranging with them to meet again," said Kubayi-Ngubane.

She told MPs that in 2014 the then minister of communications had amended the memorandum of incorporation. The amendments gave the minister wide powers to appoint the CEO, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the SABC and to veto any rule changes proposed by the board relating to the governance of the public broadcaster.