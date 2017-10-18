Show evidence of conflict of interest, says the new SABC chairman

Potgieter-Gqubule is a close ally and adviser to Zuma’s former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and during board interviews, indicated she was contemplating serving on the ANC’s national executive committee.

DA MP and communications spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said the party noted with "grave concern" the appointment of Makhathini and Potgieter-Gqubule, both close allies of Zuma.

"It is obvious that the president wilfully delayed the appointment because he wanted certain individuals on the board to serve his own interests, not those of the South African public.... We will be keeping a hawk’s eye on the board’s work," said Van Damme.

Makhathini said he had mentioned during the board interviews that he was involved with the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation. Calls for him to step down from the foundation were unfair and opportunistic.

"The vetting was done by Parliament … why are my qualifications and track record now being overlooked because I am with the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation. I understand governance and ethics and if there is any evidence of conflict of interest, I am prepared to step down. I do not want to live under controversy," said Makhathini, who is also the head of legal and external affairs for British American Tobacco in Southern Africa.

