Jacob Zuma finally confirms permanent SABC board

President Jacob Zuma has confirmed the appointment of the permanent board of the SABC.

After almost three weeks of dithering, the presidency announced on Tuesday that the 12 members of the board had been appointed for a period of five years, with immediate effect.

Zuma has faced increasing pressure from opposition parties and lobby groups to confirm the appointment of the board after the term of the interim board lapsed in September. It had been suggested that Zuma wanted to gain control of the SABC by delaying the announcement of a new board, so that he and Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo could place their preferred candidates in executive positions.

The board members are: Khanyisile Kweyama, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Victor Rambau, Bongumusa Makhathini, Michael Markovitz, Jack Phalane, Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.

Zuma has designated Makhathini as chairman of the board and Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy chairwoman.