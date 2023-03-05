National / Labour

Public sector wage strike interdicted

Members of trade union Nehawu were set to start an indefinite strike from Monday in support of demands for an above-inflation pay increase

BL Premium
05 March 2023 - 18:43 Luyolo Mkentane

The intended strike by thousands of disgruntled public servants demanding higher wages hangs in limbo after the department of public service & administration said it successfully interdicted the planned work stoppage.

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), one of the largest unions of labour federation Cosatu, were set to down tools and embark on an indefinite strike from Monday in support of their demands for above-inflation wage increases for the 2022/2023 financial year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.