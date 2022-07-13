Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Business Day TV spoke to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has rejected government’s 2% wage hike proposal. The union is seeking an above-inflation increase of 10% and says if the request is not met, members will embark on strike action. Business Day TV spoke to PSA GM Reuben Maleka for more detail on the union’s stance.
WATCH: Why public servants are demanding 10% wage hike
