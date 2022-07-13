×

WATCH: Why public servants are demanding 10% wage hike

Business Day TV speaks to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association

13 July 2022 - 21:36
Members of the Public Servants Association during a protest. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.
Members of the Public Servants Association during a protest. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has rejected government’s 2% wage hike proposal. The union is seeking an above-inflation increase of 10% and says if the request is not met, members will embark on strike action. Business Day TV spoke to PSA GM Reuben Maleka for more detail on the union’s stance.

Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for 10% wage hike

Public Servants Association has urged the finance minister to ensure government tables an inflation-beating wage offer to avoid a debilitating strike
National
1 day ago

