The National Union of Metalworkers of SA, the country’s biggest, and arguably the wealthiest union, says it is now focusing on uniting its membership after a faction successfully applied for a court order stopping the recent national elective congress from going ahead until the union complied with its own constitution.
Numsa, however, elected to go ahead with the conference, held in Cape Town last week, saying it had lodged an appeal against labour court judge Graham Moshoana’s ruling...
Numsa ‘uniting membership’ after internal ructions
There were fears infighting within Numsa, which has more than 400,000 members, could threaten its dominance in the SA economy
