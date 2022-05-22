National / Labour State sticks to its guns and rejects public servants’ demand for 10% pay hike The government is on a collision course with its employees as it remains committed to keeping the wage bill in check B L Premium

The government has rejected nearly all of the public sector unions’ double-digit pay hike demands, demonstrating its commitment to keep its ballooning wage bill in check and setting it on a collision course with the more than 1.3-million strong workforce.

In a document, which Business Day has seen, the state is proposing the extension of the R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity to employees and a 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled into the budget...