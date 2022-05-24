Sibanye asks CCMA to intervene in strike
Froneman undertakes to honour what comes out of that process, which will start on May 30
24 May 2022 - 19:44
In the latest attempt to end the strike that has brought gold operations to grinding halt and shone a harsh spotlight on his pay, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company has asked dispute resolution body Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to step in.
About 25,000 gold miners led by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools on March 9, demanding a pay increase of as much as 9.8% after rejecting Sibanye’s offer for an increase in basic wages of as much as 7.8% for the first year...
