Solidarity and Uasa accept Sibanye-Stillwater’s revised wage offer
14 March 2022 - 18:26
Striking workers affiliated to two smaller unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations will soon return to work after their unions accepted the company’s revised wage offer of nearly R1,000 each year for three years.
In a statement on Monday, Sibanye said it had received an “unconditional acceptance” of its final wage offer from Solidarity and the United Association of SA (Uasa). The offer was made to the coalition of unions, including the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on February 4...
