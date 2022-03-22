Wage loss to striking Sibanye workers rises past R300m
Despite the hit, the unions Amcu and NUM are sticking to their guns in the second week of the action
22 March 2022 - 15:41
UPDATED 23 March 2022 - 16:25
Costs are mounting as the protracted wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations is in its second week, with workers having lost more than R300m in wages so far.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the two largest unions at Sibanye, have vowed to continue with the action despite the mounting losses...
