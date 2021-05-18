National Numsa demands 15% wage increase in steel and engineering sector Conditions of employment have not changed for most members since 2017, spokesperson Hlubi-Majola says BL PREMIUM

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest metalworkers’ union with 360,000 members, is demanding a one-year, 15% salary increase across the board.

Employers in the embattled sector said Numsa’s demands for higher wages are unreasonable, given the negative economic climate spawned by Covid-19, which resulted in the economy declining 7% in 2020...