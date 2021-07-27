National / Labour Wage agreement not ideal, say unions, but good for now It includes a 1.5% pay progression hike as well as a cash gratuity of R1,000 cash after tax, for all workers below management level BL PREMIUM

Public-sector trade unions that have reached a wage agreement with the government, say that they have given government “breathing space” for 2021, but will negotiate hard to win proper cost-of-living increases in 2022.

While not all trade unions signed the offer, a majority of worker representatives had signed the deal by Monday, making it binding on all parties. It includes a 1.5% pay progression increase (which is a standard condition of service) as well as a cash gratuity of R1,000 cash after tax, for all workers below the management level...