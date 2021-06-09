Unions furious as facilitator backs real cuts to local government wages
Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe was asked to broker a deal acceptable to all parties
09 June 2021 - 13:39
An independent facilitator has proposed real cuts for local government workers, potentially giving the government’s vow to cap growth in its wage bill a shot in the arm.
Having agreed to the process, unions reacted with anger to the proposal by Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe, which Business Day has seen, and said they reserved their right to go on strike. After failing to hammer out a new wage hike deal, parties in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc), where the employer and unions agree on wage deals and other conditions of employment, unanimously agreed, for the first time, to embark on facilitated negotiations from 2021 to promote harmonious labour relations...
