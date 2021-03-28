Municipal workers’ union threatens to strike over zero wage increase
Treasury announcement pre-empts negotiations in bargaining councils, Samwu says
28 March 2021 - 20:06
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country’s largest municipal workers’ union, has threatened to go on a national strike after the National Treasury urged municipalities to implement a 0% wage increase for workers during the 2021/2022 financial year.
The union said it will use all legal avenues to force the employer to agree to its wage demands. ..
