Municipal workers' union threatens to strike over zero wage increase Treasury announcement pre-empts negotiations in bargaining councils, Samwu says

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country’s largest municipal workers’ union, has threatened to go on a national strike after the National Treasury urged municipalities to implement a 0% wage increase for workers during the 2021/2022 financial year.

The union said it will use all legal avenues to force the employer to agree to its wage demands. ..