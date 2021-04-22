National Moody’s downgrades City of Tshwane over ‘weak liquidity and significant salary costs’ Moody’s said Tshwane’s cash and cash equivalent including short-term investment declined from R2.2bn in June 2020 to R1.1bn in February 2021

The decision by the cash-strapped City of Tshwane to hike workers’ salaries by 6.25% in July 2020, which increased the metro’s wage bill by an additional R45m per month, is among factors that led to Moody’s downgrading the metro’s long-term global scale issuer rating to B1 from Ba3.

The credit ratings agency said the downgrade reflects the city’s “negative operating results in the 2020 financial year, likely to persist in the medium to long-term, and its weak liquidity position, heightening the municipality's vulnerability to shocks including the coronavirus pandemic”...