Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Steel duties cost SA jobs

If Ebrahim Patel really wanted competitiveness he would have dropped imported steel duties long ago

20 May 2021 - 16:38
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel stated the obvious  in his budget speech  by saying that “SA’s import to GDP ratio is too high for a country that desperately needs more jobs”. He was also on point  in stating that “competitiveness and industrial agility are critical to longer-run localisation efforts”.

Well, actions speak louder than words.  Steel prices are being raised almost weekly by ArcelorMittal SA  to levels where, if the company isn’t profitable now, then it must lack the  industrial agility to ever succeed. Meanwhile, steel fabricators such as myself still have to pay an effective 18% duty on imported raw steel to protect AMSA, so we are still shedding jobs as we cannot compete against imported steel manufactures attracting minimal tariffs.

If Patel really wanted  competitiveness and industrial agility, these iniquitous duties on imported steel would have been scrapped long ago.  But he seems quite happy to allow AMSA to make excess profits while we retrench  workers and go out of business.  That’s how not to run an economy.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and Planet Mantashe

The trade minister wants to limit imports, the energy minister wants to keep gas to fund the ANC — neither plan works
Opinion
22 hours ago

Patel bill seeks pay gap transparency

Bill containing amendments to Companies Act will be finalised within the next two months 'to tackle the gross injustice of excessive pay'
National
1 day ago

BEE trusts win the day as Patel issues notice in their favour

The minister gazetted confirmation that they qualify to be scored as genuine black ownership
National
1 day ago

Ebrahim Patel warns against dependence on imports, especially in light of pandemic

The minister wants to boost the localisation of manufacturing and local ownership of factories
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Are you ready for inclusionary housing near you?
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Eskom coal supply contract the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s court treatment shows law enforcement agencies are on ...

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ecocide should be within ICC’s jurisdiction

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let us all be honest

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma support quartet perpetuates lie they occupy moral high ground

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.