Mboweni must address public-sector pay increases, say unions
Public service worker representatives on a collision course with government after it backed out of agreement
27 October 2020 - 21:25
Trade union federations say they want finance minister Tito Mboweni to tell the country during his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that he will honour an agreement to increase pay for public servants.
The unions have been on a collision course with the government since it backed out of a pay-hike deal after Mboweni’s huge budget cuts to contain rising government debt and a ballooning budget deficit.
