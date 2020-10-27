National Mboweni must address public-sector pay increases, say unions Public service worker representatives on a collision course with government after it backed out of agreement BL PREMIUM

Trade union federations say they want finance minister Tito Mboweni to tell the country during his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that he will honour an agreement to increase pay for public servants.

The unions have been on a collision course with the government since it backed out of a pay-hike deal after Mboweni’s huge budget cuts to contain rising government debt and a ballooning budget deficit.