National Unions’ wage demands will be heard, deputy minister tells MPs This is despite finance minister Tito Mboweni proposing, in his budget speech, what amounts to a wage freeze for the next three years BL PREMIUM

A senior government official has signalled that public-sector union wage demands could still be open for discussion, despite the Treasury saying the state cannot afford salary increases as the government battles to reduce the debt load that is fast approaching 100% of GDP.

Deputy minister of public service and administration Sindisiwe Chikunga said in parliament on Thursday that the government was approaching negotiations with public-sector unions with “an open mind”...