Denel contempt of court case postponed The postponement to January leaves thousands of workers facing financial straits during the festive holidays

The contempt of court case brought by two unions against the Denel board was on Thursday postponed to the end of January, leaving thousands of workers strapped for cash over the festive holidays.

Unions Uasa and Solidarity want 15 directors of the state arms manufacturer to be found in contempt of court for failing to implement an earlier labour court ruling ordering the company to pay staff all their outstanding salaries from May to July. The order also included unpaid retirement and medical aid deductions...