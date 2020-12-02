National / Labour Unions to ask judge to hold Denel directors in contempt of court BL PREMIUM

The 15 directors of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, including the former CEO, should be held in contempt of court for their failure to pay staff salaries as ordered by the labour court in August, unions say.

Unions Uasa and Solidarity will be appearing at the Johannesburg labour court on Thursday to ask it to hold directors in breach of the law for ignoring a court order. ..