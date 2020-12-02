Unions to ask judge to hold Denel directors in contempt of court
02 December 2020 - 20:18
The 15 directors of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, including the former CEO, should be held in contempt of court for their failure to pay staff salaries as ordered by the labour court in August, unions say.
Unions Uasa and Solidarity will be appearing at the Johannesburg labour court on Thursday to ask it to hold directors in breach of the law for ignoring a court order. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now