Business Doubts about how far new SAA will fly on its R10.5bn BL PREMIUM

The government's commitment to pay the R10.5bn that SAA desperately needs to conclude its business rescue may draw a line under its legacy issues, but a question mark still hangs over future funding and the viability of the new airline expected to emerge from the process.

Presenting the medium-term budget this week, finance minister Tito Mboweni emphasised that the R10.5bn "is allocated to SAA to implement its business rescue plan".