SABC board likely to make final decision on retrenchments next week Members of the Communications Workers Union picketed outside the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland Park on Friday

The SABC board is set to make a final decision next week on whether it will entertain any of the demands made by unions, including abandoning retrenchment plans.

The financially distressed public broadcaster, which has often required government bailouts to continue operating, sank into a deeper crisis this week when management indicated that it would would press on with plans to cut jobs in a bid to stabilise the public broadcaster’s dire finances and avert a collapse of the organisation...