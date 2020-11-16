Workers protest against restructuring as SABC posts yet another loss
Auditor-general unable to determine full extent of irregular expenditure, says annual report
16 November 2020 - 19:10
The SABC’s loss-making streak shows no sign of ending with the embattled public broadcaster reporting a R511m loss for the 2019/2020 financial year.
The SABC has been blasted by the auditor-general for incurring irregular expenditure of at least R5.4bn, which led to the broadcaster being slapped with a qualified audit opinion for the second year running. It received a disclaimer in the 2017/2018 financial year, the worst possible audit outcome.
