Workers protest against restructuring as SABC posts yet another loss

The SABC’s loss-making streak shows no sign of ending with the embattled public broadcaster reporting a R511m loss for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The SABC has been blasted by the auditor-general for incurring irregular expenditure of at least R5.4bn, which led to the broadcaster being slapped with a qualified audit opinion for the second year running. It received a disclaimer in the 2017/2018 financial year, the worst possible audit outcome.