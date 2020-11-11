National SABC forges ahead with job cuts despite objections Retrenched employees would be prioritised should job opportunities arise and there are about 170 vacant positions BL PREMIUM

SABC’s management stuck to its guns on Wednesday stating that it will proceed with job cuts at the embattled public broadcaster, affecting at least 400 employees, despite objections by the government, MPs and labour unions.

“We reiterate that, while this decision was not an easy one, it is regrettably a necessary one for the long-term sustainability of the SABC. An insolvent SABC serves no one, not our employees or our citizens who rely on the SABC for transparent, fair and ethical public broadcasting services,” CEO Madoda Mxakwe said in a statement.