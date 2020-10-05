National / Labour Wednesday’s strike will cripple an already frail economy, analysts warn Unions say they will not accept the government’s reneging on a promise to increase wages BL PREMIUM

The planned strike by a coalition of trade union federations is ill-advised and has the potential to further cripple SA’s already strained economy, analysts say.

Four of the country’s trade union federations, the Congress of Trade Unions of SA (Cosatu), Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa), National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will go on strike on Wednesday to protest against poverty, crime, inequality, corruption and unemployment, and non-implementation of wage increases by the government.