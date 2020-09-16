National / Labour

Cosatu squeezes the government to stick to pay increase

16 September 2020 - 18:52 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Three Cosatu-affiliated public sector unions say the government will have to pay the increases it refused to pay to workers this year, even if it has to be done in stages.

The government has refused to pay an increase provided for in a multiterm wage agreement signed in 2018 after massive cuts to the wage bill were pencilled into the budget in February in a bid to curb the ballooning budget deficit. 

The state has emphatically said it does not have the money to implement the 2020 agreement, as it would cost the government R37.8bn, and the government could also not raise the debt to pay for it. 

Reneging on the agreement has put the state on a warpath with unions, who are fighting a battle in court to ensure that the agreement is implemented. 

While the Public Servants Association, among other unions, brought the initial court challenge, Cosatu unions have now joined the case after the government filed a counterapplication to ask the court to declare it unlawful to pay out the final leg of the agreement as it would be unconstitutional. 

The government’s counterapplication has pushed aside arbitration proceedings brought by the Cosatu public sector unions as the constitutionality of the agreement is now being questioned. 

In papers filed in the labour court on Monday, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the Democratic Nursing Association of SA (Denosa) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Movement (Popcru) argue that a just and equitable remedy for the current dispute could be to make staggered payments. 

The unions say the court has the discretion to make a just and equitable order, which includes ensuring that the government complies with the agreement, “even if it does so in a staggered or phased manner”.

In the answering affidavit, Mompati Galorale, chief negotiator for Sadtu on behalf of the unions, says the government went into the agreement with open eyes in 2018, and the counterapplication was a strategy to frustrate and avoid arbitration proceedings. 

He says that in challenging the constitutionality of the agreement the government shows it “has breached its constitutional obligations in a shocking manner and wishes the court to countenance its conduct”.

“It has failed to lead by example in respecting its constitutional obligations. It does not come to court with clean hands in its effort to assert the constitution.” 

He emphasised that trade unions had to rely on good faith on the part of the government during collective bargaining, and that the current application by the state was “not in good faith”. 

He said the apparent lack of good faith on the part of the government, as well as any deliberate breaches of its constitutional and statutory duties could not justify letting the government “walk away from its freely undertaken contractual obligations under the collective agreement”. 

The government, in explaining its financial constraints, has indicated that the situation has been compounded by economic devastation caused  by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the downgrade to junk status by Moody’s Investors Service in March this year. 

“It cannot be permitted to opportunistically take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid legal obligations freely undertaken, in circumstances where permitting it to do so would strike at the heart of collective bargaining and industrial peace under the constitution and the Labour Relations Act and decidedly undermine these,” Galorale said. 

He said even if Covid-19 had affected the government’s ability to conform to the disputed terms in the agreement, it would at best justify an adjustment to the terms, such as the time period within which the performance must be rendered. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

SA construction sector looks set for bumper fourth quarter, says Afrimat

Low interest rates, new infrastructure projects and longer daylight hours are expected to support the rebound
Economy
6 days ago

Police clash with Nehawu members at protest over protective equipment and wages

The union, which represents 108,000 health-care workers, has urged the government to be more accountable in the fight against Covid-19
National
1 week ago

XHANTI PAYI: Labour unions fit for the moment?

Are labour unions doing enough to represent the interests of their members? The Covid disruption offers the opportunity for a reset
Opinion
1 week ago

Labour court declares planned strike at state lab unlawful

NHLS  says it has contingency plans in place should Nehawu’s strike go ahead at labs, which conduct Covid-19, HIV and tuberculosis tests
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Untouchable’ Zuma ally loses bid to prevent ...
National
2.
ANC ‘humbles itself’ over Harare flight
National
3.
SA likely to move to lockdown level 1 very soon
National / Health
4.
Flamboyant high-flyers bid for SA Express
National
5.
SA’s waning Covid-19 epidemic puzzles experts
National / Health

Related Articles

Nehawu calls for urgent meeting with ANC over wage agreement dispute

National

Public sector wage negotiations unlikely before March 2021

National

LETTER: Government was reckless on pay deal

Opinion / Letters

Strikes loom as public-sector wage dispute set to drag on

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.