Labour Trade union federations join forces to protest harsh socioeconomic conditions Union federations represent millions of workers in the public and private sectors

SA’s trade union federations have set aside their ideological and political differences, agreeing to jointly protest against the harsh socioeconomic conditions bedevilling workers in the country.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on SA’s already weak economy, forecast to contract 7% or more during 2020. This is expected to lead to huge job losses and more suffering for the country’s poor.