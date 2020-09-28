Trade union federations join forces to protest harsh socioeconomic conditions
Union federations represent millions of workers in the public and private sectors
28 September 2020 - 18:39
SA’s trade union federations have set aside their ideological and political differences, agreeing to jointly protest against the harsh socioeconomic conditions bedevilling workers in the country.
The global Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on SA’s already weak economy, forecast to contract 7% or more during 2020. This is expected to lead to huge job losses and more suffering for the country’s poor.
