Labour minister clears confusion about Covid-19 relief benefits

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has moved to clear confusion about the allocation of Covid-19 relief benefits and called on employers to be honest about how the process works.

“There are several complaints from some employers who say we paid a lump sum and that they don’t know how to allocate it,” said Nxesi, during a media briefing by economic cluster ministers in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Nxesi said the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), which he established on March 25 to provide relief to those in formal employment expected to lose their income due to the coronavirus lockdown, does not make lump sum payments.

Ters is administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The amount of the benefit is based on a sliding scale of between 38% and 60% of earnings, where the lowest paid are at the top of the scale.