Business welcomes revised Covid-19 relief fund regulations

The directive also urges employers to pay employees the equivalent of their TERS benefits in advance should these not have been received by the employer on their payment date, and retain those amounts when the payment is received, according to the B4SA.

“One additional matter is that we understand that at some point the UIF was saying that a separate bank account would be needed to receive the TERS monies. This is no longer going to be required. Businesses will be able to use their existing bank accounts for this purpose.”

Nxesi could not immediately be reached for comment. His spokesperson Sabelo Mali also did not respond to requests for comment.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the trade union federation welcomed the amendments as Cosatu had been “pushing for this kind of firmness and leadership from the department”.

“This ministerial directive deals with the issues that the federation has been demanding, namely, compelling employers to claim from UIF on behalf of their employees. It also instructs them to credit back workers their leave days because they will be paid from the UIF’s Covid-19 relief fund,” said Pamla.

“Employers are also instructed to proceed to pay workers from their own funds and then seek reimbursement from the UIF.”

Pamla said they wanted to see “decisive action” taken against employers who fail to comply with the directive. “The government needs to be legally audacious and tough against delinquent employers.”

