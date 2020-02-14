Unions’ SAA retrenchments case dismissed

The labour court has dismissed an application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) to stop looming retrenchments at cash-strapped national carrier SAA.

Judge Graham Moshoana took less than two minutes to deliver the judgment on Friday.

He said there were procedures in Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act dealing with retrenchments and “the powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and/or interdicting and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed”.

On Thursday, the airline’s business rescue practitioners argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the unions’ application.

In an affidavit, business rescue practitioners Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson argue that SAA is currently in business rescue and that, according to the Companies Act, no legal proceedings should proceed without their consent or without the leave of the court.

A business rescue process is aimed at rehabilitating a financially distressed company by restructuring its affairs including debt.

Numsa and Sacca approached the court after the two practitioners recently announced that the airline would cancel all domestic flights, except for a reduced service to Cape Town, as well as some international and regional flights, at the end of February in a bid to cut costs.

The decision has been criticised by the unions, while President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and his KwaZulu-Natal counterpart Sihle Zikalala have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. The practitioners have insisted that the decision to cut flights was taken in the best interests of SAA.

In a meeting with employee representatives last week, the practitioners said retrenchments are now under consideration and the company cannot afford the mandatory 60-day consultation process prescribed by the Labour Relations Act . They are said to have asked for an expedited process, arguing that the funds they have left could be exhausted by the end of March.

SAA recently received a R3.5bn loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which enabled it to continue flying while the practitioners prepare to restructure the airline into what is hoped will be a sustainable business.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za