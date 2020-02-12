CARTOON: SAA’s smoldering turnaround plan

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and optimism regarding the US economy have supported equities this week
The latest labour force survey shows a promising uptick in agricultural employment, while further job creation in the sector hinges on SA's land reform policy
Disquiet grows among labour on the implications of using pension money to pay the utility’s debt
The document will add to the already released one on values and principles
Disposals including minority stakes in two tower joint ventures also help support growth
The move could see SA losing billions of rand in export revenue and lead to job losses
The fund, born of a partnership between the government and CEOs, will facilitate the financial inclusion of 10,000 spaza shops across SA
Sinn Fein’s talks with smaller parties unlikely to succeed
Vaal University coach Nkoane's barbs are unlikely to hit Mosimane when VUT take on Sundowns
When the other ingredients replace the cocoa beans in what are called truffles, a less misleading name should be found
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.