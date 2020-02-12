Opinion

CARTOON: SAA’s smoldering turnaround plan

12 February 2020 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds

Rescue practitioners defend SAA plan

Decisions to cut routes were taken in the best interest of SAA says Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: SAA is in an intractable bind

The restructuring was started too late and there is not enough time to make changes before the money runs out
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA unions head to court to stop job losses

Numsa and Sacca want to stop business rescue practitioners from retrenching staff at the airline, until they have complied with the Labour Relations ...
National
20 hours ago

State prying into SAA plan may derail business rescue

State must respect process it started despite looming retrenchments at national carrier
National
2 days ago
Tuesday, February 11 2020
Tuesday, February 11 2020

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: How the courts work — for Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Mkhwebane scores a court victory ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: SAA is in an intractable bind
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.