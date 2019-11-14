SAA improves offer to employees
SA Airways has raised its wage offer to employees, unions say they are considering the offer and will decide on it on Thursday
14 November 2019 - 13:13
SAA has raised its wage offer to employees, which unions say they are considering and will decide on on Thursday.
A meeting between management and trade unions is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. If the new offer is accepted the strike — which could cause SAA irreversible damage — will be averted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.