NEWS ANALYSIS
SAA must fasten its seat belts — it’s going to get ugly
12 November 2019 - 19:40
A confrontation between the management and labour at SAA is coming to a head fast. So far, the management has done everything wrong.
On Monday afternoon, SAA abruptly announced it will cut 950 jobs. While unions had been aware that restructuring the airline was a key pillar of the turnaround strategy, the puzzling thing was that they had sat together with the management that very morning to discuss wages, but no mention was made of the Section 189 Labour Relations Act notice that was issued later in the day.
