NUM cries foul after millions allegedly diverted from retirement fund

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for a special board meeting of the Construction Industry Retirement Benefit Fund to discuss the alleged misappropriation of R4.8m.

The NUM, an affiliate of the labour federation Cosatu, made the call on Tuesday, following its national executive committee meeting held in Johannesburg last week.

The union, which organises in the mining and construction sectors, expressed concern about the possible abuse of monies in the fund, which is administered by Alexander Forbes.

Tebatso Mokoena, the NUM's construction sector co-ordinator, told Business Day that R2.5m was allegedly used to buy t-shirts for the fund for marketing purposes.

The union maintained this was done without following proper procedure, and that a forensic audited had been instituted to determine if no fraudulent activity took place and whether the t-shirts were delivered.

The NUM wanted another investigation conducted on the R2.3m that was allegedly paid to printers, “but transferred to another account leaving only R200,000 in the printer’s account”.

Mokoena said a special board meeting of the fund will be held soon to discuss the outcomes of the forensic audits.

“People will be made to account because this is a lot of money.”

NUM general secretary David Sipunzi stated that the matter was reported to the union by their trustees.

The NUM was highly perturbed because the fund was a retirement benefit vehicle “for the most vulnerable workers in our sector”.