Why the NUM’s days are numbered

One of SA’s oldest trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), is in its death throes. Current and former leaders have sounded the death knell for the 36-year-old formation, which was the first to organise exploited black workers in SA’s mining industry during the apartheid era.

The organisation has lost its relevance among mineworkers, construction and energy sector employees, and with membership having dwindled from more than 300,000 in 2011 to 187,000 last year, the NUM must adapt or die.

Its influence in political circles has also waned; it is now only a shadow of the union that was a leading voice in the ANC-led alliance and played a key role in the formation of Cosatu in 1985.

Without the numbers it boasted in the past as the country’s biggest union, the NUM has become a spectator within Cosatu, with insiders saying its most significant contribution is the "payment of subscriptions".

One need not look far for evidence of how this once mighty movement is grasping at straws for survival.

In Boksburg last week, its 16th national congress — the NUM’s highest decision-making body — was marked by chaos, insults, jeering and angry confrontations that almost ended in violence.

On its first day, the gathering was bogged down by arguments over credentials — who should and who should not be allowed to attend —which sidelined the rest of the agenda.

Scheduled discussions of key issues like the future of SA mining and the implications for labour, the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme, the mining charter and SACP policy on fighting elections were all shelved.

The bitter fight about credentials, directly linked to leadership contests, ended up being the most exhaustive conversation the mineworkers had.

David Sipunzi, who was re-elected as general secretary after a hotly contested leadership race, told delegates: "The differences [between us] are not ideological or about serving union members. They are rather a result of individual egos.

"As leaders focus their energies on trying to annihilate one another, service to members becomes the biggest casualty and members get demoralised and decide to leave the union."

The pursuit of power and money is part of the NUM’s problem.

It was among the first Cosatu affiliates to establish an investment company, whose core mandate was to empower members and provide them with financial security.

However, this has also transformed the organisation into a hunting ground for the greedy.