National / Labour

ILO report on the future of work calls for people-centered approach

The International Labour Organisation calls for adequate living wages for workers, limits on hours of work and guaranteed social protection

22 January 2019 - 16:00 Theto Mahlakoana
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the official launch of the Global Commission on the Future of Work Report at the International Labour Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.22/01/2019. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the official launch of the Global Commission on the Future of Work Report at the International Labour Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.22/01/2019. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) global commission on the future of work, which is co-chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, has called for adequate living wages for workers globally, limits on hours of work and guaranteed social protection.

These are some of the recommendations contained in the commission’s landmark report on the future of work released at the ILO’s headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The report outlines challenges caused by new technology, climate change and demography, and has made recommendations on how governments, employers and unions across the world can best respond to job losses as skills become obsolete in light of increased reliance on artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics.  

The commission has, however, warned that without governments’ and other stakeholders’ commitment to a set of measures including drastic and urgent policy interventions, countries could be overwhelmed by “the unprecedented transformational change in the world of work”.

Ramaphosa said at the launch that “the report should stimulate engagement and partnerships within and between national and regional jurisdictions to ensure the global economy and global society becomes more equitable, just and inclusive.

“At the same time, it should inspire global action to contain or eliminate challenges that humanity has inflicted on itself in the course of history.”  

The commission calls for a human-centered approach that will make people and their work the focal point of economic and social policy, as well as business practice. This, it said, would be achieved by investing in people’s capabilities and implementing a lifelong learning regime to ensure workers’ skills are constantly on par with market demands.

The second pillar of the proposed interventions is to invest in institutions of work. It also calls for investment in “decent and sustainable work, and shaping rules and incentives so as to align economic and social policy and business practice with this agenda”.

The commission also emphasised that the future of work abounds with “countless opportunities” that include major improvements in the quality of working lives, expansion of choices, and an end to the gender gap and inequality.

The 27-member commission was established in 2017 and considers, among other issues, new forms of work; the institutional ramifications of the changing nature of work; lifelong learning; greater inclusivity and gender equality; the measurement of work and human wellbeing; and the role of universal social protection in a stable and just future of work.

Other recommendations made by the commission include: 

  • Establishing a universal labour guarantee that protects workers’ fundamental rights.
  • Guaranteed social protection from birth to old age that supports people’s needs over their life.
  • A universal entitlement to lifelong learning that enables people to skill, reskill and upskill.
  • Reshaping business incentives to encourage long-term investments.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Learning must evolve to future-proof Africa

Education in SA does not prepare pupils for the fourth industrial revolution, writes Xolisa Phillip
National
7 months ago

Meet employees’ needs in a way that improves business productivity

Rethink workplace relations to tackle biggest demographic challenge and the rapidly changing nature of work, write Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser and Lesiba ...
Opinion
11 months ago

Unions protect workers’ rights ‘at all costs’ — which costs are too high

SA’s anachronistic and anarchic unions need to be part of the employment solution — or be left out of discussions altogether, writes Sara Gon
Opinion
20 days ago

Working conditions in the public service under scrutiny

A state employee's suicide prompts sharp scrutiny as speculation grows that the government will soon start retrenchments
National
3 months ago

