Ishmael Semenya to be given full support by Eskom in CEO racism probe

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday it has appointed Ishmael Semenya SC to head an investigation into racism allegations against group CEO André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter, the former CEO of packaging group Nampak, was brought in to spearhead a turnaround at the embattled power utility in January 2020, but has recently been accused of helping purge black suppliers in favour of white ones...