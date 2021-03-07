Eskom fails to renegotiate coal contracts as it battles to cut costs
07 March 2021 - 17:34
Eskom, the power utility that supplies virtually all of SA’s energy, has been unable to renegotiate almost all its identified coal contracts that it regards as necessary to cut costs and the net cost of electricity.
Parliament heard that out of the negotiations with the identified seven suppliers, only one has yielded an indirect benefit to Eskom. This is related to an indirect saving on changing the loading point of an existing contract, thereby reducing the logistics cost...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now