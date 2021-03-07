National Eskom fails to renegotiate coal contracts as it battles to cut costs BL PREMIUM

Eskom, the power utility that supplies virtually all of SA’s energy, has been unable to renegotiate almost all its identified coal contracts that it regards as necessary to cut costs and the net cost of electricity.

Parliament heard that out of the negotiations with the identified seven suppliers, only one has yielded an indirect benefit to Eskom. This is related to an indirect saving on changing the loading point of an existing contract, thereby reducing the logistics cost...