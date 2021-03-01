National Eskom sees opportunity for green financing deals ahead of COP26 But funders will require a sovereign commitment to net zero emissions. BL PREMIUM

SA has an opportunity to vie for its share of global green funds ahead of the UN Climate Change conference in November, Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says.

Speaking at the African Energy Indaba, which is taking place virtually this week, De Ruyter said that Eskom’s constrained finances renders it unable to invest in SA’s power generation capacity as required. ..