SUPPLY CRUNCH
SA faces vaccine shortage for winter
Government has yet to provide clear information on the date of arrival of vaccines
02 March 2021 - 05:09
SA faces a potential shortage of coronavirus vaccines that could compromise its ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens from the next wave of infections, widely expected to strike as winter closes in.
While the government has consistently said it has secured enough Covid-19 shots to inoculate two-thirds of the population, or 40-million people in the next 12 months, it has yet to provide a clear line of sight on the date of arrival of these vaccines in SA. On Monday, Business For SA (B4SA) warned that the country faces a supply problem between April and June...
