Unemployed doctors to be hired within weeks, says health minister
Extra R3.7bn allocated to wage bill means ‘most, if not all’ will find places, Joe Phaahla tells MPs
Provincial health departments will have hired “most, if not all” of SA’s unemployed junior doctors by the end of March, thanks to the extra R3.7bn allocated to the sector’s wage bill in the February budget, health minister Joe Phaahla assured parliament on Wednesday.
About 800 of the 2,200 doctors who completed their community service in December were unable to find jobs in the public sector due to a hiring freeze imposed by provinces in response to their shrinking budgets. Doctors have been vocal about their frustration and have organised demonstrations across SA to draw attention to the challenges they face...
