Health minister Joe Phaahla says money has been found to hire unemployed doctors
Phaahla says details will be announced in the finance minister’s budget speech next week
13 February 2024 - 19:17
Health minister Joe Phaahla moved on Tuesday to assure unemployed doctors that the state has found the money to hire them, with details to be announced in the finance minister’s budget speech next week.
Newly qualified doctors have been protesting for the past two months over the state’s inability to provide them with posts in the public sector, which the minister said last week was due to budget constraints. The state would hire them if it could, but it just didn’t have the money, he said at the time. ..
