Pharma industry pushes for Africa to get licence to make generic HIV injection

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
An industry association representing SA pharmaceutical manufacturers has criticised the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) for failing to grant African generic drug makers licences to make cheap copies of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting cabotegravir injection, which prevents HIV.
Africa bears a disproportionate share of the world’s HIV/Aids burden, and the AU is pushing hard the continent's pharmaceutical manufacturers to play a bigger role in making products for combating HIV. Its drive to improve Africa’s security of supply gained fresh momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, as countries with domestic Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity prioritised their own citizens when shots were in short supply, leaving African nations at the back of the queue...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pharma industry pushes for Africa to get licence to make generic HIV injection
Only four African firms are among the dozens of drugs manufacturers that have been awarded sub-licences flowing from the deals signed by the MPP
An industry association representing SA pharmaceutical manufacturers has criticised the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) for failing to grant African generic drug makers licences to make cheap copies of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting cabotegravir injection, which prevents HIV.
Africa bears a disproportionate share of the world’s HIV/Aids burden, and the AU is pushing hard the continent's pharmaceutical manufacturers to play a bigger role in making products for combating HIV. Its drive to improve Africa’s security of supply gained fresh momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, as countries with domestic Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity prioritised their own citizens when shots were in short supply, leaving African nations at the back of the queue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.