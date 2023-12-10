Aspen and Biovac to bid for vaccine contracts under new $1bn Africa package
Decision to create an African vaccine-making accelerator is the culmination of an AU campaign to reduce the risk of another jabs shortage
10 December 2023 - 20:05
Global vaccine alliance Gavi has announced a $1bn package to support African vaccine manufacturers, a move expected to boost JSE-listen Aspen Pharmacare and state-backed Biovac.
Gavi’s decision to create the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) is the culmination of a long-running campaign by the AU to reduce the risk of member nations being last in line when jabs are in short supply, as they were during the Covid-19 pandemic...
