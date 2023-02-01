National / Health

Bill threatens future of tobacconist shops, critics claim

Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 18:02 Tamar Kahn

The health department’s plans to tighten SA’s laws on tobacco advertising will deal a potentially deadly blow to specialist stores, a leading importer of tobacco products warned on Wednesday.

The department has proposed extensive reforms to SA’s tobacco laws in the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, including a ban on point of sale advertising and displays, and the introduction of standardised packaging and picture warnings. The bill is before parliament...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.