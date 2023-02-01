Bill threatens future of tobacconist shops, critics claim

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
The killing in Minneapolis acts as a backdrop to the death of Tyre Nichols
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Telecom giant says the performance of its biggest and most lucrative market was driven by data, fintech and digital services
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tebogo Skwambane, country manager for WPP SA
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
lexander Nevzorov sentenced in absentia for saying a maternity hospital in Ukraine was shelled on purpose
And SA has to strengthen its belief in a team that has proved itself more than capable
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
The health department’s plans to tighten SA’s laws on tobacco advertising will deal a potentially deadly blow to specialist stores, a leading importer of tobacco products warned on Wednesday.
The department has proposed extensive reforms to SA’s tobacco laws in the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, including a ban on point of sale advertising and displays, and the introduction of standardised packaging and picture warnings. The bill is before parliament...
