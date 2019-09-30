Private sector reforms vital for NHI, says health market inquiry

Select the expand arrows above to read the executive summary in full screen.

The final report is broadly consistent with the panel’s provisional findings published in July 2018. It still finds a range of features that distort and prevent competition and recommends regulatory measures to manage costs and quality, but it is no longer calling for divestiture in the private hospital sector.

The five-member panel, headed by retired justice Sandile Ngcobo, has recommended the establishment of an independent supply-side health regulator (SSHR) to oversee licensing, pricing and the quality of care in the private healthcare sector.

Panel member Ntuthuko Bhengu said in a media briefing on Monday morning in Johannesburg that the supply-side regulator is of particular importance for the NHI, as “we know the NHI will be purchasing from suppliers in the private sector as well”.

“The need to fix this now is essential,” he said.

Wits professor Sharon Fonn, another panelist, said that it was not a matter of making a choice between the health market inquiry and NHI, as there were a number of interventions that were not only helpful but necessary for the successful implementation of NHI.

“The health market inquiry provides mechanisms to make NHI possible and to make it a success. That's the big message,” she said.

The supply-side regulator will oversee multilateral tariff negotiations between healthcare practitioners and medical schemes, which will be referred to independent arbitration if negotiations deadlock. The SSHR will also advise on best practice, issue facility licences and practice numbers, and liaise with a new body that is to be established to monitor the quality of care, called the Outcomes Monitoring and Reporting Organisation.

It recommends that private hospitals do not participate in the multilateral negotiating forum, but continue to negotiate bilaterally with medical schemes.

It recommends that all medical schemes should offer a single, standardised benefit package that will allow consumers to compare products, and the introduction of a risk-adjustment mechanism to force schemes to compete on price and quality rather than on their ability to attract young and healthy lives.

The inquiry originally planned to publish its interim report in August 2016, with a final report slated for the end of that year, but extended these deadlines repeatedly due to a series delays. These included a legal challenge from JSE-listed private hospital group Netcare, difficulties in obtaining data from medical schemes and private hospitals, and budget constraints that forced the Competition Commission to pause several inquiries during the last quarter of its financial year, which ended on March 31.

