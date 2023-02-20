National / Health

Vaping industry urges Treasury to delay excise tax on its products

E-cigarettes body warns the planned duty will result in a dramatic drop in sales and could cost jobs

20 February 2023 - 18:54 Tamar Kahn

SA’s key industry association for e-cigarettes has called on the  Treasury to delay implementing a new excise tax on its products until the government has finalised a regulatory framework for the sector.

The Treasury plans to impose excise duty of R2.90/ml for both nicotine and nonnicotine electronic delivery devices from June this year, despite the absence of controls on these products. The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill seeks to bring e-cigarettes into the regulatory fold for the first time and is before parliament...

