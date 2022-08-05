US employment data is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 250,000 jobs in July
Friday, August 5 2022
The jury is still out on how vaping should be legislated in SA and whether there is significant research to support claims for vaping as less harmful than cigarettes.
The National Treasury is proposing a tax of R2.90/ml on electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems — known colloquially as vaping devices — from June next year. Those against the tax say it is misguided and could possibly choke the budding industry...
ON THE SPOT
Q&A: Separate regime needed to distinguish vaping from smoking
